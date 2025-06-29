Dual Shades
Launching today
Keep your subject in color, fade the background to B&W
36 followers
Dual Shades lets you highlight what matters most in your photos—keep your subject in vibrant color while turning the background black & white. It’s fast, free, and requires no editing skills.
Dual Shades
Hey PH fam! 👋
I’m Anmol, and I built Dual Shades as a weekend project to help creators easily get that “color-pop” effect without Photoshop. Originally, I wanted to add monetization and authentication, but decided to go lean and launch first — just to see how it resonates.
I’d love your feedback, ideas, and support! 🙌
Try it out at dual-shades.anmolagrawal.dev and tell me how you’d use it or improve it!
– Anmol
Interesting, I am trying it now because I used to work in the Photography field.
I can see that colours are very subtle in the BW. Usually, when we wanna leave something to pop up, we have the part of the image in more saturated, vibrant colours. Will there be any customisation like increasing saturation / vibrant level?
Dual Shades
@busmark_w_nika Thanks so much for trying it out — and great to hear that you have a photography background! 🎯
You’re absolutely right — boosting the subject’s saturation or vibrancy can really enhance that “pop” effect. I kept it subtle by default to avoid overprocessing, but yes — adding a customization slider for saturation/vibrancy is something I’m actively considering.
Appreciate the feedback — it really helps shape what comes next 🙌
Dual Shades lets you highlight your subject in full color while turning the background black & white. A simple yet powerful effect for dramatic visuals. Perfect for portraits, products, and creative storytelling.