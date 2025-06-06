Dory
Launching today
An app switcher for people who can’t remember shortcuts
Dory is an app switcher for people who can’t remember shortcuts. Just click your middle mouse button (or right Command key) and start typing the app name. Type the first letter, middle letters, an acronym, or a similar app name. No setup. Nothing to remember.
Dory
Hey Hunters, Meet Dory - An app switcher for people who can’t remember shortcuts
Dory is a one-of-a-kind way to switch between apps without ever taking your hand off the mouse.
Click your middle mouse button - or the right Command key if both hands are on the keyboard - and start typing the app name.
Type the first letter, middle letters, an acronym, or a similar app name.
If multiple apps share that letter, just keep tapping it to cycle through them.
You can also press the middle mouse button and start typing the app’s name directly.
Dory works right out of the box - and over time, it learns which apps you use most and prioritizes them.
No extra shortcuts.
No setup.
Nothing to remember.
🐠
This is so cool! :D 100% for naming the brand according to one of the tales!