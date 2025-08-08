Launching today
Cursor for Sales Teams

Dhisana AI gives sales teams the same productivity boost Cursor gave developers. Automate your funnel from leads to close. Just describe it and we build Agentic Workflows powering Sales Enablement, Conversation Intelligence, Meeting Intelligence and more.
SalesSaaSArtificial Intelligence
Hari Krishnan Srinivasan
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋

I’m Hari, co-founder of Dhisana AI.

If you’ve ever been in sales, you know how much time gets lost in the grind: researching accounts late at night, chasing endless follow-ups, updating CRMs instead of talking to customers. We built Dhisana AI because we believe sales should feel less like busywork and more like building real relationships.

With Dhisana AI, you simply describe what you want, and intelligent agents handle the heavy lifting:

  • Find and research leads, trigger outreach when intent spikes

  • Engage through personalized multichannel sequences and auto-replies, with approvals included when you want them.

  • Get meeting briefs, attendee research, and next steps automatically

  • Turn conversations into CRM updates with summaries, actions, and risk signals

  • Accelerate deals by predicting slippage and recommending next-best actions

  • Never miss a follow-up, and forecast revenue with real-time insights

All of this comes together in Agentic Workflows that make teams not just faster, but 10x more productive — freeing them to focus on customers, not clicks.

Try our Sales Engagement Agent today with free credits for Product Hunt users. Advanced agents for Conversation, Meeting, Deal, and Revenue Intelligence are available for enterprise customers.

Sales is hard enough. The grind doesn’t have to be. With Dhisana AI, it’s just a description away. 🚀

Masum Parvej

@hari_dhisana_ai 10x productivity? Sign me up.

Hari Krishnan Srinivasan
Maker

@masump Sign up on Dhisana AI and drop me a DM. I’ll help you get the magic set up :)

Cruise Chen

Wow, the auto-generated meeting briefs and next steps are such a lifesaver—no more scrambling before calls! Super curious if the deal risk signals integrate with HubSpot, too?

Hari Krishnan Srinivasan
Maker

Thanks @cruise_chen !, Yes, we provide automation and full sync with HubSpot and Salesforce for later pipeline stages such as deal risk signals, acceleration, and more for enterprises. Feel free to DM me and I’ll share more details.

Van de Vouchy

Congrats! How do you address the risk that Dhisana AI might focus more on managing dialogues and bookings while potentially overlooking critical early stages like lead identification in the sales process?

Hari Krishnan Srinivasan
Maker

@vouchy Dhisana can automate any part of the sales funnel. You can build flows to discover ICP leads, track signals, qualify, score, and route for top-of-funnel activities. These Agentic Flows can crawl and infer signals from custom websites, funding data, champion job changes, job postings, customer reviews, and more. You can also enrich, qualify, and score inbound leads directly in your CRM. The flows span the full funnel including engagement and human-in-the-loop approvals, so you stay in control when needed. Try it out and see the magic!

