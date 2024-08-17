DeepSeek
Open-source LLM optimized for advanced reasoning and code4.8•59 reviews•
858 followers
Open-source LLM optimized for advanced reasoning and code4.8•59 reviews•
858 followers
Intelligent assistant for coding, content creation, file reading, and more. Upload documents, engage in extended conversations, and receive expert assistance in AI, natural language processing, and beyond.
This is the 5th launch from DeepSeek. View more
Our first step toward the agent era
DeepSeek-V3.1
Launching today
DeepSeek-V3.1 is a hybrid model that supports both thinking mode and non-thinking mode.
Free Options
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Hey Hunters 👋
I am excited to hunt DeepSeek-V3.1 — our first step toward the agent era!
✅ Hybrid inference: Think & Non-Think — one model, two modes
✅ Faster reasoning: DeepSeek-V3.1-Think answers quicker than R1-0528
✅ Stronger agent skills: Improved tool use + multi-step task handling
✅ 128K context for both chat & reasoner modes
✅ Strict Function Calling support in Beta API
✅ Better performance on SWE/Terminal-Bench + complex reasoning tasks
✅ Open-source weights available for the community
You can even toggle between Think & Non-Think modes via the new DeepThink button.
We’d love your thoughts as we continue building toward smarter, faster, and more capable AI agents 🚀
@saaswarrior Congratulations on the launch! I’m curious, in what kinds of real-world use cases do you think the switching between modes will shine the most?
@jason123 I think- Customer Support & Agents
Non-Think mode → Fast, snappy answers to FAQs, order status, refunds.
Think mode → When a customer brings up a complicated issue (billing disputes, multi-step troubleshooting), the model can switch to deeper reasoning.
Saves cost and latency without losing problem-solving ability.
@jason123 @saaswarrior IDK if "non-think mode" is official feature name (probably hasn't been rolled to my DS account) but as a user I don't like it: I don't want my AI to be ...dumb.
I have tried version 3.1 of DP and it is indeed smarter.
But it seems that the API price has also increased, although it is still very cheap!
Agnes AI
Love the hybrid thinking/non-thinking mode—switching between those on the fly is super smart, tbh. Gonna be wild to see what people build with this!