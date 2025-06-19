DeepGuard
Launching today
Know if a video is fake, in seconds
Welcome to DeepGuard, your second pair of eyes online! Whether you’re fact-checking something serious or unsure about a viral clip, just upload or paste a link to get a clear, thoughtful verdict. Spot deepfakes and understand what’s real or not, fast.
This directly travelled to my collection "interesting" in the Product Hunt bookmarks. BTW, which tools do you think create the most authentic AI videos?
P.S. I tried to upload the video, but the button doesn't react :/
+ one suggestion on the landing page. I would personally use the different CTA instead of launching the app. E.g. "test video"