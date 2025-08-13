Launching today
Daymi is your AI clone you can text or call. It integrates with iMessage and mirrors your voice, tone, and texting style. It remembers your life, helps you reflect, and supports personal decisions—like talking to someone who truly gets you.
Launch tags:Messaging•Artificial Intelligence•Bots
I’m Noah - the co-founder & CEO of Daymi (YC S25). Daymi is your AI clone that lives in your texts.
ChatGPT is boring. AI girlfriends are harmful. Daymi is a new take on conversational AI that is both entertaining and productive.
Early users LOVE using Daymi to:
- Vent about anything
- Chat about their interests
- Reflect on their days
- Get advice on their decisions
- Make progress towards their goals
Daymi remembers everything you tell it and clones your voice/texting style to feel highly familiar. Talking to yourself can be a superpower – you can talk to your clone at any time of day, over text or call, to ground yourself and talk through your life. Daymi is proactive, reaching out to check in about what matters most to you every day. Daymi also writes a daily journal about the things you text it, giving you a look back into “your” perspective on each day.
- iMessage: +1 (628) 303-8903 or https://daymi.ai/sms
- WhatsApp: +1 (341) 232-3746 or https://daymi.ai/whatsapp
