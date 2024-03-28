Fred
Set achievable goals, split them into clear steps, and keep your vision alive. With the Fred Inspiration Gallery, you can import best-practice goals and adapt them to your own journey. Whether it’s fitness, career, creativity, or travel, Fred gives you the structure and motivation to turn intentions and dreams into reality. Your goals, your path. Fred is for you.
Fred turns your ideas into actionable goals and steps
Fred is your personal goal setting companion. Dream big, break goals into actionable steps, and keep your progress visible with vision boards, now in a sleek web app you can use anywhere.
Hey everyone,
I’m Sebastian, product builder, goal achiever, and matcha lover.
Fred started because I wanted an app that helps me to achieve my goals. An app that is clean, simple and inspiring to use. Fred helped me to create a healthy lifestyle, work on side-projects in a fun and engaging way, get fit and train more and to travel more.
Now, after months of rebuilding and optimizing, Fred is online on the web, for you, your laptop, your workday, your big plans. We also optimized the mobile experience so you can also confidently use Fred on your mobile browser while on the go.
I’d love for you to check in with Fred, play around, and share what goals you’re creating next. Your feedback will shape the next chapters of Fred. Let's make goal setting fun again, by also achieving the goals you have set for yourself ✨
Of course Fred uses AI to achieve your goals 🔮