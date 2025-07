• 1 review

Experience after 2 months of use of Cosmicup.me: I am a coder and I decided to try the tool two months ago. While using it I has some formatting issues that I reported to the staff and they fixed everything within 48 hours and I was amazed honestly. The most incredible thing is that often all the multi-ai agents have a message cap, while with cosmicup I can chat as much as I want. Mainly I use o1-mini or claude 3.5 sonnets, and I previously had the official subscriptions. I would like to see some functionalities such as document creation, but I think that thanks to Cosmicup.me I can save a lot of money compared to the official subscription prices. It started just as a multi-ai service but I see that every week something new is added: New models, bug fixing and new functionalities. I love to use the last one that has been added, the folders function, so I can divide my chats into folders so my projects are not mixed. The assistance is really helpful, when I have some issues I write and they are always available to help me! Can't wait to see what will be next!