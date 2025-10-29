Launching today
CopyCat
Copy matching files by name instantly
Ever had to find 200 files buried inside 10,000? Copycat finds and copies files by name; automatically. Works for any file type, preserves metadata, saves you time. Its a one time purchase. No subscription. use it forever. includes all current and future updates. Available on Mac + Windows.
Launch tags:Productivity•Photography•Photo editing
Cool idea. Always spent too much time find a few files from hundreds of thousands of files... How would you monetize in future if it doesnt require subscription?