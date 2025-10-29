Launching today
CopyCat

CopyCat

Copy matching files by name instantly

17 followers

Visit website
Ever had to find 200 files buried inside 10,000? Copycat finds and copies files by name; automatically. Works for any file type, preserves metadata, saves you time. Its a one time purchase. No subscription. use it forever. includes all current and future updates. Available on Mac + Windows.
CopyCat gallery image
CopyCat gallery image
CopyCat gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
ProductivityPhotographyPhoto editing
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Bhargav Jariwala
Maker
📌
Hey everyone 👋 I’m Bhargav, a filmmaker and photographer who often ends up with thousands of RAWs after a shoot. Clients send back their selects, and I’d lose half an hour digging through folders to find matching files. I built Copycat as a weekend project to automate that and now it’s become a small tool that saves me time on every project. I’d love your thoughts on: What other workflows frustrate you most? Thanks for checking it out — and if it helps you save time, I’d love to know how you use it! 🙌
Cruise Chen

Cool idea. Always spent too much time find a few files from hundreds of thousands of files... How would you monetize in future if it doesnt require subscription?

Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted