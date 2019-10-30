Paste

Paste

A better way to copy and paste on Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Paste is a time machine for your clipboard that lets you instantly find anything you've ever copied and use it whenever you need it again.
Paste 6

Your Clipboard Reimagined in Liquid Glass
Paste is a smart clipboard manager for Mac and iOS devices. With this release, Paste brings a new look with Liquid Glass that makes your clipboard feel fluid, clear, and instantly familiar across devices — perfectly in step with OS 26.
Dmitry Obukhov
Hey everyone!

We’re thrilled to share the latest version of Paste — a major design milestone for our clipboard manager.

With this release, we’ve reimagined the entire interface with Liquid Glass, smooth transitions, and refined responsiveness — so your clipboard now feels fluid, clear, and instantly familiar across Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

We’ve built Paste to move in step with OS 26, making sure it feels right at home in the 26 family while staying true to what our users love: clarity, speed, and effortless organization.

We’d love for you to try it out and share your thoughts in the comments. Your feedback continues to shape the way we build Paste.

Huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us again and supporting us on this journey!

Bart van de Kooij
Congrats. Simple and straightforward project