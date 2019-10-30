Paste
Launched on May 27th, 2025
Launched on September 19th, 2023
Launched on June 28th, 2023
Paste is highly praised for its seamless functionality and significant productivity boost, making it an essential tool for many users. It is frequently described as intuitive, reliable, and indispensable for daily tasks. Users appreciate its ability to manage clipboard history effectively, with features like "Paste Stack" enhancing workflow efficiency. The makers of Wishes also highlight its daily utility. While some users note minor UI concerns, the overall sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with many considering it a must-have app for Mac and iOS devices.
Paste
Hey everyone!
We’re thrilled to share the latest version of Paste — a major design milestone for our clipboard manager.
With this release, we’ve reimagined the entire interface with Liquid Glass, smooth transitions, and refined responsiveness — so your clipboard now feels fluid, clear, and instantly familiar across Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
We’ve built Paste to move in step with OS 26, making sure it feels right at home in the 26 family while staying true to what our users love: clarity, speed, and effortless organization.
We’d love for you to try it out and share your thoughts in the comments. Your feedback continues to shape the way we build Paste.
Huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us again and supporting us on this journey!
