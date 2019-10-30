I write help centre guides for a software company. Our articles are available in ten different languages, and we use DeepL for some of the localisation work. That means there is a LOT of copying and pasting, which is much smoother with Paste. I've especially found Paste Stack (activate with Shift + Command + C) to be handy for copying text, images, and links from different pages into Intercom (where the articles are stored). Because it's so affordable (and useful), I've recommended Paste to multiple colleagues. My advice has been "It's so cheap, just charge it to your company credit card. It'll save you a decent amount of time and your finance team won't even notice". So far, so good!

