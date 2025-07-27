48 followers
CopyCat is a no-code platform for building browser automations. Using the CopyCat editor, you can automate any web task by combining AI prompts with reliable step-by-step actions.
What do you think? …
CopyCat
Congrats! I have a question, most browser automations can't really perform like 100 iterations. Can yours do it?Example: Lets say that I'm looking on X (and perhaps other social media) for people who solved a particular problem I may have at some point. It should be able to find 100 people then sort them by something vague like how nice they are expected to be to me when I reach out to them. Can I do it with CopyCat? :)
CopyCat
Congrats! I have a question, most browser automations can't really perform like 100 iterations. Can yours do it?
Example: Lets say that I'm looking on X (and perhaps other social media) for people who solved a particular problem I may have at some point. It should be able to find 100 people then sort them by something vague like how nice they are expected to be to me when I reach out to them.
Can I do it with CopyCat? :)