Launching today
Chompr

Chompr

Extract & Save Viral Tiktok Recipes

12 followers

Visit website
Chompr is a simple app which takes your favourite Tiktok cooking videos and converts them into saved, readable recipes. No more scrolling through your tiktok saves to find tonights dinner! Hope you love it!
Chompr gallery image
Chompr gallery image
Chompr gallery image
Chompr gallery image
Chompr gallery image
Chompr gallery image
Chompr gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessProductivityCooking
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Cruise Chen

Finally, an app that turns my endless TikTok recipe saves into actual, readable recipes—love this! I always lose track of that one dish I want to try. Super clever idea, team!

Josh McCann
Maker

@cruise_chen Thank you! Much appreciated!

BuyScout®
BuyScout®
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted