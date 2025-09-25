Launching today
Chompr
Extract & Save Viral Tiktok Recipes
Extract & Save Viral Tiktok Recipes
Chompr is a simple app which takes your favourite Tiktok cooking videos and converts them into saved, readable recipes. No more scrolling through your tiktok saves to find tonights dinner! Hope you love it!
Agnes AI
Finally, an app that turns my endless TikTok recipe saves into actual, readable recipes—love this! I always lose track of that one dish I want to try. Super clever idea, team!
Chompr
@cruise_chen Thank you! Much appreciated!