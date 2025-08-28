Launching today
CatDoes
Team of AI agents build mobile apps for you & your business
Team of AI agents build mobile apps for you & your business
CatDoes uses a multi-agent approach to build mobile apps for you and your business using AI. It's so easy to use that anyone, regardless of their technical experience, can build a mobile app and publish it on the App Store using CatDoes.
Free Options
Artificial Intelligence•No-Code•Vibe coding
Launch Team / Built With
CatDoes
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I am Mahdi, co-founder and CEO of CatDoes, building with my co-founder Nafis. We are excited to launch CatDoes, a team of AI agents that build mobile apps for you and your business.
What is CatDoes?
CatDoes turns a simple conversation into a fully functional native mobile app. Describe what you want and the agents handle requirements, design, coding, and release to the app stores.
Why use CatDoes?
Ship native mobile apps without writing code
Keep building and maintaining over time, not just a one and done
Iterate safely with instances so you can branch, refine, and roll back when needed
Publish to Apple App Store and Google Play with help from the Release Agent
Great for SMBs, founders, designers, and nontechnical creators who want to move fast
How it works
Requirements Agent: understands your app needs and features
Design Agent: codes the UI and suggests light and dark palettes for quick iteration
Software Agent: builds your app based on the plan and design
Release Agent: prepares your app for the App Store and Google Play, all through conversation
Also, with Supabase integration built in. ⚡️
Join us
PH perk: 20% off your first month with code PH20
Tell us what you would build. Drop your app idea in the comments and we will share how the agents would approach it, or even spin up a quick draft
We cannot wait to see what you create. Thanks for checking us out and for any feedback. You will help shape what we ship next.
Mahdi and Nafis, co-founders of CatDoes 🐾
PS: If you want a template or example app, say the word and we will share a few starter ideas, for example a simple booking app, a customer portal, or an internal dashboard.
Thank you. @chape Please give it a try and let me know what you think. 🙌