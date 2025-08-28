Launching today
Team of AI agents build mobile apps for you & your business

CatDoes uses a multi-agent approach to build mobile apps for you and your business using AI. It's so easy to use that anyone, regardless of their technical experience, can build a mobile app and publish it on the App Store using CatDoes.
Artificial IntelligenceNo-CodeVibe coding
Mahdi Nouri
👋 Hey Product Hunt!

I am Mahdi, co-founder and CEO of CatDoes, building with my co-founder Nafis. We are excited to launch CatDoes, a team of AI agents that build mobile apps for you and your business.

What is CatDoes?
CatDoes turns a simple conversation into a fully functional native mobile app. Describe what you want and the agents handle requirements, design, coding, and release to the app stores.

Why use CatDoes?

  • Ship native mobile apps without writing code

  • Keep building and maintaining over time, not just a one and done

  • Iterate safely with instances so you can branch, refine, and roll back when needed

  • Publish to Apple App Store and Google Play with help from the Release Agent

  • Great for SMBs, founders, designers, and nontechnical creators who want to move fast

How it works

  • Requirements Agent: understands your app needs and features

  • Design Agent: codes the UI and suggests light and dark palettes for quick iteration

  • Software Agent: builds your app based on the plan and design

  • Release Agent: prepares your app for the App Store and Google Play, all through conversation

  • Also, with Supabase integration built in. ⚡️

Join us

  • PH perk: 20% off your first month with code PH20

  • Tell us what you would build. Drop your app idea in the comments and we will share how the agents would approach it, or even spin up a quick draft

We cannot wait to see what you create. Thanks for checking us out and for any feedback. You will help shape what we ship next.

Mahdi and Nafis, co-founders of CatDoes 🐾

PS: If you want a template or example app, say the word and we will share a few starter ideas, for example a simple booking app, a customer portal, or an internal dashboard.

David Neira
Congrats on your launch 🎉🎉 Awesome tool ❤
Mahdi Nouri
Thank you. @chape Please give it a try and let me know what you think. 🙌

