Launching today
Cardinal
Go beyond OCR and build your document workflow with one API
10 followers
Go beyond OCR and build your document workflow with one API
10 followers
Cardinal is built for the hardest documents. Where LLMs hallucinate and miss structure, and traditional OCR tools are inaccurate, Cardinal delivers precise, structured data with bounding boxes you can trust.
Free
Launch tags:API•SaaS•Developer Tools
Launch Team / Built With
Cardinal
Hi Product Hunt! This is Devi and Jianna, co-founders at Cardinal.
Today we’re launching the Cardinal API - the document workflow API for developers.
Cardinal is our second company together. Our first company, Leafpress, processed utility data. OCR was by far the hardest part - utility bills were very messy. We tried every tool we could think of and nothing solved our problem, so we finetuned our own VLM to process the data. That soon became Cardinal.
Unlike other mechanical OCR tools, Cardinal is more accurate. Unlike LLMs, we do not hallucinate and return high-quality bounding boxes. Cardinal gives you structured outputs that plug directly into your workflow.
Endpoints available today:
Split – classify docs, break apart multi-page files, auto-detect types
Extract – enter your schema, get a custom JSON output
Markdown – get clean, readable text that preserves layout
RAG – chunk intelligently for retrieval and embedding workflows
Developers are already using Cardinal for fraud detection, healthcare claims, government contracts, and invoice processing.
You can start building right now:
Quickstart guide or Upload a PDF and test it out!
Excited to see what you build!
-Devi