4.2K followers
Cal.com earns strong praise for reliability, speed, and a clean, intuitive UX. Makers behind No Cap say they run their meetings infrastructure on it; the makers of Shimmer ADHD highlight responsive support for managing platform-wide scheduling; and the makers of Lingo.dev call it the go-to for ease of use. Users consistently applaud its open-source model, generous free plan, customization, self-hosting, multi-calendar integrations, and built-in video. Minor critiques mention occasional support delays, unclear open-source feature boundaries, and sporadic Microsoft/Cal Video glitches. Overall sentiment is highly positive.
After a few months of testing Cal.ai in a private beta for Enterprise clients we are excited to roll out our Cal.ai Phone Agent to all customers on all plans.
What initially required our most expensive plan can now be used with a simple pay-as-you-go credit system.
Cal.ai is our in-house phone assistant, allowing you to set up your agent in minutes
without a PhD degree.
Key features:
- Turn a contact form into a sales pipeline
- Empower your receptionist to focus on higher impact tasks and not waste time setting appointments
- 24/7 line to schedule calls
- Accessibility-first for people who struggle with online interfaces
- Put your AI number on Google Maps Business
- Available in many languages
- Set your voice style and tone
- Schedule, Reschedule, Follow up, Remind
- Phone-based bookings: your customers don't need to say their email during the call (peer@cal.com could easily be pierre@carl.com etc.)
- Phone agent uses your phone number to send an SMS follow up
- Add your own knowledge to the Agent to improve the call quality
Ductts
Whoa, this is incredible! Genuinely hyped to see the pay-as-you-go option as well. I think voice + AI is going to be the biggest change in how we interface with a lot of different tools, and this feels like the next big step in that direction.
I love how practical it seems too, like it's not just stuffing AI into the product, it's actually providing a valuable service. The accessibility angle is my fave.
...I feel like I'm gushing too much but I mean it, for real, this is exciting. I wonder if listening to "on hold" music is a thing of the past when I see something like this. ANYWAY.
Congrats team on such a cool launch!
Stooa
This is the only meeting arrangement I've would ever use. Grats!