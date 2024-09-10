27 followers
Secret Prompter
AltPage.ai
No way—finally, something to help me keep up with all the AI news! I always feel like I’m missing out on new tools. Is there a community aspect too?
I so need this. I was just talking about this last night! i'm excited, let's go
Secret Prompter
Hi builders,
I’m Annie, founder of Build Club.
I’m hyped to drop our latest project: Video Mania 🎬. The prompting game for AI video!
AI videos are taking the world by storm. But to prompt them right it takes time. Think: film director meets prompt engineer.
So how do you get good at prompting video? It's a skill you can learn.
Intro... Video Mania.
A game where you guess the exact prompt that generated an AI image with a 6 part framework:
🎯 Sharpen your prompting skills while you play (powered by veo3!)
📈 Climb the leaderboard & challenge friends
🏆 Daily prizes for the top 3 winners
It’s also a sneaky way to level up your AI skills without feeling like homework and fully integrated into the points system of our enterprise e-learning platform (compete with your colleagues!)
About Build Club
We’re a seed-stage startup helping businesses and learners ride the AI wave and also home to the largest AI learner community in the world.
We are backed by the first two VCs in Canva and US angels, we’re a team of four based in San Francisco and Australia.
If you love tinkering with AI and want to hang with other cracked builders, join our free community and come build with us.
See you on the leaderboard,
With love ❤️,
Annie & the Build Club team
📧 annie@buildclub.com.au (we’re hiring full stack engineer and dev rel!)
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company...
