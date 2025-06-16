Buglet
Turn customer frustration into actionable feedback
Catch bugs, before your users do! Buglet is a lightweight, no-code widget for capturing visual bug reports directly from your users. Fast setup, clear feedback, happier customers.
This is the cutest feedback I have seen! :D
I am trying to understand that:
Is this something that a user, who provides feedback, can download? Or is it for the company that sells something and receives the feedback?
@busmark_w_nika Thanks for your kind words! It is the company who sells something that receives feedback from their customers by embedding the feedback widget in their website.
Its super lightweight and easy to set up. You can try it out for yourself on buglet.cc. Hope that answers your question :)
@daniel_scaife Aaa, okay. In that case, I would add with a little text somewhere, "Leave us feedback, use Buglet". Because if people do not know the tool, they probably do not know what the buglet is and what its purpose is. :)
Buglet keeps things refreshingly simple — a no-code widget that helps users report bugs visually, right when they happen. Quick to set up, easy to use, and a big win for smoother user experiences and faster fixes.