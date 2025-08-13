Launching today
No-code AI agent builder. From text to AI agents in minutes

Describe what you want, and let Broxi Autopilot automatically build your AI Agents in minutes. Publish it anywhere using our APIs and automate thousands of tasks. From customer support automation to sales enablement, internal ops, etc, Broxi gets you covered.
Artificial IntelligenceTechNo-Code
Katelyn Ho
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! I'm Katelyn Ho - Founder and CEO at Broxi AI. This is the first time we are on Product Hunt. My team just launched Broxi Autopilot, a new way to create fully functional AI Agents in minutes with no coding required. Here’s how it works: 1️⃣ Tell Broxi what kind of AI Agent you want to build. 2️⃣ Select the input & output you need. 3️⃣ Click “Generate” — Broxi automatically assembles your Agent using its built-in tools & components. 4️⃣ Start using it instantly via our playground or publish it to your system through APIs. Why devs & teams love it: • No-code & drag-and-drop: Build faster, iterate instantly. • Ready-made templates: Use as is or customize for your workflow. • Instant APIs: Deploy to your web app, mobile app, or internal system immediately. • Secure by design: Enterprise-grade data protection. • 24/7 support for when you need it. Perfect for: • Small teams who want to save time & dev resources. • Companies aiming to reduce costs while boosting output. • Solo developers building their own AI-powered products. We’re on a mission to make AI Agent development accessible to everyone — from indie hackers to enterprise teams. 🔗 See the demo & try Broxi for free: https://broxi.ai 💬 Join our Discord for early updates & dev discussions: https://lnkd.in/gyi34qkF Hope to get your support and feedback. Please upvote for us! Thanks a lot! (^_^)
