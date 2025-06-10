Bridgely
The fastest way to chat in 60+ languages across web & apps
Bridgely translates your web chats in real time – invisibly. Works on Telegram Web, Snapchat Web, Slack, LinkedIn, and more. Say goodbye to switching tabs or copy/pasting into Google Translate.
Super slick tool! Bridgely makes cross-language chatting feel seamless and natural — no more tab juggling or awkward copy-pasting. Love how it just works in the background. Perfect for global conversations.
@supa_l Greetings, thank you for your comment!
How is it with safety? I reckon that it has access to the content. Does the other side (provider) see what I can see? :D
@busmark_w_nika Hello, thank you for your message!
No, we do not have access to user information.
The user can see the source of the translations, but not the content.
The tool is based in Europe, and is therefore subject to European security regulations.
@wilson_kraemer Thank you for clarification :)
@busmark_w_nika You're welcome, Nika.
If you have any other questions, I would be happy to answer them :)