Subscribe
Sign in
Bridgely

Bridgely

Launching today

The fastest way to chat in 60+ languages across web & apps

5.03 reviews

25 followers

Visit website
Messaging appsChrome Extensions

Bridgely translates your web chats in real time – invisibly. Works on Telegram Web, Snapchat Web, Slack, LinkedIn, and more. Say goodbye to switching tabs or copy/pasting into Google Translate.

© 2025 Product Hunt