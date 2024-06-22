171 followers
Brand.dev
Got a banger update, here’s what’s new since our last PH launch:
🔗 New “Links” Data – Retrieve endpoint now automatically surfaces key company links (careers, blog, pricing, TOS, privacy, etc.) for richer brand profiles.
🧾 Invoice Management – Download invoices directly from the portal.
🌐 Website & Portal Redesign – Fully custom Next.js site with the dev portal integrated (no more jumping domains 🙌).
🏭 EIC Industry Classification – Retrieve endpoint now returns standardized industry + subindustry labels.
🖼️ High-Res Logos + Wordmark Extraction – Clearer logos, better coverage, and smarter detection.
🛡️ NSFW Detection – Filter inappropriate brand data programmatically.
📸 Screenshot API (Beta) – Capture full-page or viewport screenshots of any site via API.
🎨 Styleguide API (Beta) – Instantly extract colors, typography, spacing, shadows, and component styles from any brand site.
🤖 AI Query API – Structured answers to brand-related questions without scraping headaches.
…and lots more under the hood: error handling improvements, DDoS protection, SDKs for Python, Ruby, and TypeScript, plus Zapier integration.
We’re continuing to double down on quality > quantity, fewer endpoints, but rock-solid ones you can trust in production.
Would love for you to check out the new APIs and let us know what you think! 💜
True Colors
This is very cool! Congrats on the launch
Agnes AI
Whoa, grabbing logos and brand colors from any domain in seconds? That’s such a lifesaver—I seriously spent hours hunting for assets for a side project last week. How do you handle updates if a brand changes its look?
