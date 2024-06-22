275 followers
Brand.dev
Got a banger update, here’s what’s new since our last PH launch:
🔗 New “Links” Data – Retrieve endpoint now automatically surfaces key company links (careers, blog, pricing, TOS, privacy, etc.) for richer brand profiles.
🧾 Invoice Management – Download invoices directly from the portal.
🌐 Website & Portal Redesign – Fully custom Next.js site with the dev portal integrated (no more jumping domains 🙌).
🏭 EIC Industry Classification – Retrieve endpoint now returns standardized industry + subindustry labels.
🖼️ High-Res Logos + Wordmark Extraction – Clearer logos, better coverage, and smarter detection.
🛡️ NSFW Detection – Filter inappropriate brand data programmatically.
📸 Screenshot API (Beta) – Capture full-page or viewport screenshots of any site via API.
🎨 Styleguide API (Beta) – Instantly extract colors, typography, spacing, shadows, and component styles from any brand site.
🤖 AI Query API – Structured answers to brand-related questions without scraping headaches.
…and lots more under the hood: error handling improvements, DDoS protection, SDKs for Python, Ruby, and TypeScript, plus Zapier integration.
We’re continuing to double down on quality > quantity, fewer endpoints, but rock-solid ones you can trust in production.
Would love for you to check out the new APIs and let us know what you think! 💜
Looks super cool! will try soon as we have some functionalities in our product where we need to get the brand details of companies (had our own flows, but let's see how this works) Hope it is as cool as it looks! Good luck!
@martins_ermanis Really interested in hearing what you think of the data quality and latency, my email is yahia@brand.dev if you'd like to chat there :)
True Colors
This is very cool! Congrats on the launch
@hzzaifa thanks a ton!
@martins_ermanis Really interested in hearing what you think of the data quality and latency, my email is yahia@brand.dev if you'd like to chat there :)
This is very cool! Congrats on the launch
@hzzaifa thanks a ton!