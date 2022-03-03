BlockSurvey
BlockSurvey is a decentralized way to create and collect surveys and polls. All the surveys and polls results are owned by you and only you can see the results. All your data is secure and only you can view it.
BlockSurvey
Hey Product Hunters! ✌️
Wilson here 👋
Few years ago, BlockSurvey started as a privacy first survey tool to reimagine data ownership in the data collection place.
Today, we are reimagining again using AI and excited to launch BlockSurvey version 3.0.
It is our third major version. Surveys require significant effort, time and resources. Many don't do it becuase it is painful to execute. And not anymore, AI as an agent and companion can help us in every step of the survey project by giving back your time and money.
Please give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments.
Your feedback is welcome! 😊
Kind regards,
Wilson
