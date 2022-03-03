Subscribe
Sign in
BlockSurvey

BlockSurvey

Privacy-first survey platform

5.0112 reviews

501 followers

Visit website
Survey and form buildersWeb3

BlockSurvey is a decentralized way to create and collect surveys and polls. All the surveys and polls results are owned by you and only you can see the results. All your data is secure and only you can view it.

© 2025 Product Hunt