BetterFeedback helps product teams better understand customer needs and discover in real-time what they are struggling with based on qualitative data. Add your reviews, support tickets, conversations, etc. and find out what users are saying and why in seconds.
Microshot
👋 Hey Product Hunt — I’m Rafał, creator of BetterFeedback (and before that, Harmonizely).
Some of you may remember our first launch. Back then, we focused on analyzing feedback.
What we heard from you was clear:
🗣️ “We’re struggling to collect good feedback in the first place.”
So we rebuilt BetterFeedback from scratch.
Now, it's an AI-powered survey tool that feels like a real conversation:
🎤 Users talk or type
🤖 The AI adapts to their answers and asks smarter follow-ups
✍️ Everything is transcribed and summarized for you
It’s like running 100 async user interviews — on autopilot. No boring forms and surveys.
🎁 For our Product Hunt launch, we’re offering 3 months free with code PH3MOFF at checkout.
👉 I'd love your thoughts — feedback, feature requests, or honest critiques.
Thanks so much for checking it out 🙏
— Rafał