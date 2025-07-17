Bestever turns ad data into creatives. It mines your Facebook insights, reveals top‑performing concepts, spies on competitors, drafts fresh ads for Meta, LinkedIn, and TikTok in minutes. We are now launching a free plan with a few hundred credits for new users
Bestever
We've built a powerful, creative AI suite to make ads. It's the fastest way to generate ads that are on-brand for every social platform you can think of while using cutting-edge models in your workflow. Connect your ad accounts > Analyze what's working > Generate new creative variants. From competitor research to video production, we handle the entire creative workflow.
Problem Context
Data and creative typically connect through manual processes. Marketers export CSVs from Ads Manager, brief designers in documents, then write prompts for tools like Veo or SeedDance. Bestever streamlines this workflow: it analyzes the data, selects appropriate models, and generates branded ads in a single process.
We believe that you shouldn't need to be a designer or hire an expensive agency to create impactful ads. We want to empower small teams & solo entrepreneurs. This is our contribution to the "one-person, billion-dollar company" dream.
Why ads?
Ads keep the internet free. Whatever hate people have for ads is, in part, due to the ugliness. But what if ads weren't so annoying? What if everyone could make beautiful, relevant ads? The browsing experience would be superior.
What does Bestever actually do?
Research Your Competitors: Search any brand and see their entire ad strategy. We don't just show you their ads - we analyze them and tell you why they're working — Campaign focus, target audience, creative approaches, everything.
Ask Your Data Questions: "Which campaign performed best for clicks in the past 30 days?" Ask in plain English, get actionable answers. Your personal AI media buyer that tells you exactly where to allocate your budget.
Generate Winning Variants: Take your best performers and create new versions instantly. Upload your brand assets, select your audience, and watch as AI generates multiple on-brand options ready to publish.
Turn Concepts into Video: Start with an image ad that's working, transform it into a video. AI handles storyboarding, scene generation, and final assembly: minutes, not days.
Our north-star metric
A creative only counts if it improves your CPA/ROAS. We're early, but shipping fast. Would love your feedback, questions, and tough feature requests. If you've ever wished Ads Manager had a GPT-style co-pilot that builds the ad, give Bestever a spin and tell us what you break.
What's next?
Better editing suite
Better quality videos
Bulk product video generation
Automated NtN workflows
Better UX/UI (we'd LOVE some feedback here)
Automatic creative generation (100+ variants)
Drop a comment with your biggest creative bottleneck. We're reading everything and shipping updates based on what you need.
This is so complex and so good!
Do you have any results of the performance of the ads you created thanks to Bestever?
Bestever
@busmark_w_nika Hey Nika, thanks for your comment! Yes, we've seen strong results – our case studies show approximately 20% improvement in lead generation for prospecting campaigns.
Toymail
We have used this product for our jewellery business, and it is one of the best we have used.
Bestever
@misbahspeaks hey Misbah!! Thank you so much for the shoutout!