A powerful, free web-based tool for creating stunning Bento-style(apple like) grid layouts. Design, customize, and export beautiful grid compositions with drag-and-drop interface. Perfect for portfolios, social links, and showcases.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m building Bento Generator, a simple tool to create (Apple style bento cards for your projects - at least)
If you’ve ever wanted those clean, beautiful bento layouts for your product showcase, presentations, websites, or feature highlights, this tool makes it effortless. No figma or design software needed.
Why I built this
I love the polished look of Apple like bento layouts, but creating them usually takes time and design skills.
I built Bento Generator to make the process simple: just drag, drop, customise, and export.
You can start from ready made templates, or share and remix templates created by others.
How it works
1. Create a bento layout with an easy drag-and-drop editor.
2. Export it as an image for your website or slides.
3. Download or upload JSON files to share and reuse templates.
Why it matters
• No design tools required
• Export clean, high quality layouts instantly
• Easy to share and collaborate using templates
• Completely free, opensource and no watermark
Who it’s for
It’s built for builders, product managers, developers, marketers, designers, and anyone who wants to make their product look great without spending hours designing.
What’s coming next
Describe your product and generate a bento automatically using LLM
More customisation options and version control
A public template marketplace to share and discover layouts
Different canvas layouts - ratios( 4:3, 3:2, 1:1, 9:16)
I’ll keep the roadmap public and would love your feedback.
If you find bugs or have suggestions, please drop them as issues on the GitHub repo: here
If you like the project, give it a star ⭐ it really helps and keeps me motivated to build more.