Meet Mayson, the low-code, AI-enabled BaaS that builds production-ready backends instantly. Auto-generate scalable APIs, deploy to your own cloud, and export clean Python code. No vendor lock-in, full control. Ready for your MVP and beyond.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Akshay Srivastava, co-founder of BackStract, and I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Mayson — our next-generation low-code backend builder.
Last year, we launched **BackStract Alpha**, helping developers auto-generate CRUD APIs and ship backends faster with **0 vendor lock-in**. We learned that teams want *speed* without losing *control over their code*.
**So what’s new in Mayson?**
Mayson takes everything we built in BackStract Alpha and supercharges it:
- Generate CRUD APIs instantly from database tables
- Deploy backend API collections without cloud setup
- Perform advanced DB operations (CRUD, JOINs, Postgres support)
- Secure your APIs with UUID, JWT, encryption, and password validation
- Integrate external APIs and raise custom exceptions
- Use visual code blocks for loops, conditions, and data manipulation
- Export production-ready Python code for full ownership and transparency
- Version control with rollback
Coming soon:
- Prebuilt packages (auth, payments, AI, CRM integrations)
- Team collaboration on API collections
- Endpoint-level debugging
Why use Mayson?
If you’ve tried no-code or low-code tools and felt locked in, you’ll love Mayson. You can build CRMs, dashboards, booking systems, e-commerce backends, and even high-scale enterprise apps; all in record time. And when you’re ready, just export the entire backend as real code.
Join our beta → https://mayson.dev
We’d love feedback from the Product Hunt community:
Which integrations should we ship first?
What pain points do you face building backends fast?
Thanks for reading, and thanks to everyone who supported our Alpha launch; this one’s for you! 🚀
DrDroid
You talked about collections, what is a collection?
Mayson
@srinikitha Think of collections in Mayson as the building blocks of your backend - they define your data model, and Mayson handles storage + APIs around them.