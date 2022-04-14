Xano is the unified backend for the AI era, built to move beyond vibe-coded prototypes into production-grade applications. More than a database, it lets you build and orchestrate apps, AI agents, and MCP servers in one secure, scalable platform with static hosting. Skip stitching together databases, APIs, auth, integrations, and infrastructure, and focus on building your backend with AI speed, visual logic, and code in your IDE, all from one place.
A full backend in minutes with AI, visual dev, and code.
Xano 2.0
Launching today
Meet Xano 2.0: The only backend that delivers the speed of AI, the clarity of visual development, and the control of code—all in one place, always in sync. Build production-grade apps in minutes, and deploy and run on secure, scalable infrastructure.
Xano
Hey Product Hunters! 👋
I’m Prakash, Co-founder, and CEO at Xano.
First, I wanted to recognize that it’s been a full four years since our first Product Hunt launch back in 2021. We got #2 Product of the Day, which was an amazing feat for a no-code backend tool, and it could not have happened without the trust and support from you, the community. We’re so excited to be back here again today. We were also incredibly grateful to have @thisiskp_ hunt us then, and even more grateful that he’s doing it again for us today. 🙏
A lot has changed since 2021. Back then, “no-code” was a movement, and Xano helped pioneer scalable backends. Today, we power over 100,000 users across 90 countries, supporting everything from fast-growing startups to enterprise-grade applications.
Now, AI has transformed how software is built. What once took months now takes minutes, but speed without control has a cost. Instant vibe-coded AI “magic” can create prototypes, yet production requires structure, visibility, and scalability. Builders need both AI speed and engineering discipline to create systems that last.
Introducing Xano 2.0: The production-grade backend that vibe coding has been missing.
It lets you build, test, and deploy intelligent systems with visual logic, a built-in database, dynamic APIs, AI building blocks, and static hosting. Everything runs on secure, scalable infrastructure. No DevOps required.
Vibe-coding backends stop at the database. They provide tables, endpoints, and hosting, but push business logic into scattered or opaque functions that are hard to own, audit, and control. Xano 2.0 is different. It is a complete backend platform, not just a data layer. It unifies data, logic, AI, and governance in one place so you can build real systems, not just APIs.
With Xano, you can:
Build with AI, validate visually, and refine with code. Move faster without ever losing transparency or reliability.
Scale confidently from prototype to production on infrastructure built for performance and compliance.
Collaborate securely. Developers, product managers, and AI builders work together in one environment with secure roles, permissions, and audit logs.
Work in your flow. Write backend logic with our MCP, Metadata API, or directly from your IDE using the new Xano VS Code Extension, with full Git workflows and AI assistance built in.
Protect your data. Xano meets the highest standards for Enterprise-grade security and compliance, encryption, and governance.
Who is Xano for?
Xano 2.0 is built for anyone who wants to build faster without hitting limits.
👩💻 Developers who want to accelerate backend work with AI and visual tools while keeping full control through code and versioning.
🚀 Scaling Startups who need to move quickly from MVP to production without rebuilding their stack.
🏢 Enterprise teams launching AI-driven systems that require security, compliance, and scalability.
🧠 AI-native builders creating agents, copilots, or generative workflows that need a durable and governed backend.
To our incredible customer base - Thank you. Your feedback, encouragement, and belief in what we’re building have fueled every step of this journey. We truly wouldn’t be here without you. ❤️
We’d love to hear what you think in the comments! And we can’t wait to see what you build.
- Prakash and the Xano Team
The No-Code Leaderboard
What all these vibe coding platforms miss is a reliable backend - one you can build and understand.
That’s where Xano 2.0 comes in.
This update finally blends code, visual logic & AI - all in sync, live. Big step for real builders. Congrats to the team!
Xano
@twesolowski Thank you so much for the continued support and feedback!
The No-Code Leaderboard
@prakawesome I am using Xano since 2022 and I am not gonna stop 😉
Xano
@twesolowski 🙏🏽🙏🏽!
@twesolowski agreed Tom! I'm AI mad and whilst awesome for a prototype if I ever need anything to just work I'm always building it via Xano.
Loving that I can now do this from my favourite IDE now alongside building my frontend. Bonus points I can host my frontend directly in Xano as well now.
The No-Code Leaderboard
@lachlan_mcpherson2 hosting the frontend is a gamechanger!!!
Xano
@twesolowski you nailed it! Thanks for your support!
Xano
Hey everyone, Krista here, Product @ Xano 👋
With Xano 2.0, we’ve been focused on making it easier to think, plan, and build your backend with AI while still seeing and understanding exactly what’s happening.
It starts with the new Logic Assistant inside Xano. You can describe what you want to build, collaborate on a quick plan, and watch AI generate real backend logic like APIs, Tasks, and Functions that you can modify and understand step by step. It’s a faster, clearer way to go from idea to working backend.
If you prefer to stay in your IDE, Xano now connects directly to VS Code. You can write or edit your backend with XanoScript, and if you’re used to coding with Copilot-style agents, it just works. Everything you or AI build in VS Code can be pushed and instantly reflected in Xano, where you can see and reason through that logic across your tables or the new Canvas view.
You can also sync your backend code alongside your existing Git workflows, since Xano now extends to how and where you already work.
The goal is to bring AI, code, and clarity together so you can move fast, understand what’s built, and deploy it instantly on production-grade infrastructure.
Our customers are building business-critical apps that serve millions of users every day, and I’m proud to keep building capabilities that empower them.
We can’t wait to hear your feedback. It helps us invest in the right improvements next and keep building what truly matters to you. 💙
— Krista
Xano
Hi everyone, I'm Sean, CTO at Xano.
Very excited about Xano 2.0. This release represents over a year of work from our product and engineering teams, and it’s incredible to see it all come together.
As you can see, we’re making a deliberate shift away from pure no-code and visual development. It’s something we debated a lot, but ultimately concluded that code is the most efficient and expressive medium for working with AI. At the same time, we didn’t want to lose the immense value that visual development brings to collaboration and accessibility.
That’s why we invested heavily in creating XanoScript, the foundation of Xano 2.0. It gives developers real code they can write, version, and trust, while staying perfectly in sync with Xano’s visual and AI layers—no translation or deployment step required. You can move at AI speed while still seeing, editing, and owning everything your system creates.
For us, this marks a new era: where the simplicity of no-code meets the control and transparency developers expect in production.
Paddle
Hey PH fam 👋
I'm absolutely stoked to bring Xano 2.0 to the wider startup and tech community today! 🎯
Fun back story: I hunted Xano's first launch 4 years ago (when the phrase "vibe coding" wasn't a thing). Watching them grow from a no-code backend pioneer to powering 100,000+ users across 90 countries has been incredible. When Prakash asked me to hunt them again, I didn't hesitate.
Here's the thing: AI broke backend development.
We've all been there. You prompt an AI tool, and boom—instant backend. Tables, endpoints, authentication. It feels like magic. But then reality hits.
Where's your business logic? Scattered across functions you can't see. Want to understand what changed? Good luck digging through logs. Need to scale to production? Hope those auto-generated pieces hold together. Trying to get your team aligned? Everyone's working blind.
AI gave us speed. But speed without clarity, structure, or control isn't a real backend. It's a prototype with an expiration date.
Enter Xano 2.0 🚀
This is the production-grade backend that vibe coding has been missing. It's not another AI code generator that spits out black boxes. It's a complete platform that gives you AI speed and engineering discipline—all in one place, always in sync.
Here's how it works:
* Describe what you want - Chat with Xano's Logic Assistant to generate APIs, functions, and tasks
* See everything clearly - Watch your backend build visually with full transparency into every step
* Refine with code - Jump into VS Code, write XanoScript, and push changes that instantly sync back
* Deploy instantly - Everything runs on secure, scalable infrastructure. No DevOps required
What you get:
* Visual business logic (not just data tables)
* Built-in database that scales with you
* Dynamic APIs that adapt to your needs
* AI building blocks for agents and workflows
* Static hosting included
* Enterprise-grade security and compliance
What makes this special:
→ Three ways to build, always in sync - AI generation, visual builder, or code in VS Code. Pick your flow, switch anytime
→ Actual transparency - Every piece of logic is visible, auditable, and yours to modify
→ Real collaboration - Developers, PMs, and AI builders work together with roles, permissions, and audit logs
→ Production-ready infrastructure - Scale from prototype to millions of users without rebuilding
→ Your workflow, enhanced - Git integration, MCP support, VS Code extension, AI assistance built in
This isn't AI replacing developers—it's AI amplifying what developers can build while keeping everything visible and under control.
Who needs this?
Developers who want AI acceleration without losing visibility into what's actually built. Startups scaling from MVP to production without hitting a rebuild wall. Enterprise teams launching AI systems that require governance and compliance. AI-native builders creating agents that need a durable, auditable backend.
If you've ever generated a backend with AI and thought "this is cool, but how do I actually use this in production?"—this is for you.
The Xano team (Prakash, Krista, and crew) is here all day to answer questions, so drop your thoughts below! 👇
Xano
Hi everyone!
This launch means a lot to us. Xano 2.0 feels like one of those inevitable moments where AI speed and production discipline finally meet. It’s reshaped not just our platform but how we think about building software itself.
We’ve spent months listening to builders, testing real-world use cases, and refining how Xano fits into the modern workflow. Seeing it all come together has been incredible.
Would love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and what you’re building with it.
I first became a Xano user in 2021 when searching for a solution to solve our backend issues we were facing in our alternate no-code product at the time Bubble. There was a few pre-requisites we had:
- It needed to be performant when querying large datasets. (other solutions couldn't solve this problem)
- It needed to be able to scale. (we didn't want to switch again we'd already wasted months)
- I needed to be able to use it as a non-technical founder.
After searching the entire market, and trying multiple solutions nothing met our needs until I finally stumbled across Xano. I attended one of their weekly Office hours sessions and was greeted by the founders providing real-time support to their customers. I'd been stuck working with a poorly documented API and with in a few moments after showing me their Import Curl feature I was working with external APIs and updating my database, I was hooked.
Xano was like the gift that kept giving, whenever I'd hit what I thought to be a hurdle Xano has a solution for it, and that was years ago. From that point on whenever asked what language I developed in it was Xano, it became my favourite software product.
Fastforward today and Xano really has it's own language Xanoscript and a feature set that enables major organisations to dramatically improve their development processes. I joined the Xano team in early 2023 after stepping away from my startup that is still powered by Xano today, and it's been such a rewarding experience being able to influence the product that I love most. It's amazing getting to work on something that I'll continue to use into the future and I think we're well on track to be the best way to develop a backend period, which is the goal I've always been working towards.
I had only dreamed of some of the features we're releasing now in 2.0 and it feels pretty surreal seeing everything come together to make the product what it is today. I feel more empowered than ever to build anything I want in the backend and I know the next generation of developers are going to get that same feeling when Xano clicks with them! I'm looking forward to my next hobby project building from the VScode extension and leveraging the new AI features.
Xano
@lachlan_mcpherson2 Thank you for your trust in us back then as a user, and today helping shape the future of the product. We are grateful to have you!