Xano is the unified backend for the AI era, built to move beyond vibe-coded prototypes into production-grade applications. More than a database, it lets you build and orchestrate apps, AI agents, and MCP servers in one secure, scalable platform with static hosting. Skip stitching together databases, APIs, auth, integrations, and infrastructure, and focus on building your backend with AI speed, visual logic, and code in your IDE, all from one place.