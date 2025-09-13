Launching today
Backdrop 2.0 brings video wallpapers to both your Mac Desktop and your Lock Screen. Smooth 4K playback with low CPU use. Browse 1,000+ scenes, or craft your perfect wallpaper with the built-in editor. Multi-display support, community platform, free trial.
Hey, Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Oskar, a solo indie developer from Stockholm, Sweden, and the maker behind Mac apps like Sensei and Trim Enabler.
I love my Mac, and love customising my desktop experience to make it more productive, creative or just personal. But I've been frustrated that while Apple added wallpapers that animate on the Lock Screen, they never let us use our own. So, I decided to build the solution myself.
I'm super excited to launch Backdrop as the first and only app that lets you put your own custom video wallpapers right on your Mac Lock Screen, and even keep them playing on your Desktop after you log in. You can make your own video wallpaper our browse the community collection of 1000+ backdrops. This opens up so much more opportunities for customising your Mac experience!
Key Features:
🎬 Custom Lock Screen Videos: Finally, bring your Lock Screen to life with your own videos.
⚡️ Exceptional Performance: A custom-built video engine ensures near-zero CPU impact.
💎 Liquid Glass Design: A gorgeous new translucent UI that feels perfectly at home on the latest macOS.
🚀 Community-Powered: Browse, download, and share thousands of amazing wallpapers with other users.
As a special thank you to the Product Hunt community, I'm offering a 25% launch discount on the lifetime license with code LAUNCH25.
I'll be here all day to answer every question and would love to hear your feedback. Thanks for checking out Backdrop!
One of the most aesthetic galleries for Mac I have ever seen :)
this feels more than just aesthetic. For me, changing my workspace changes my mood, so having thousands of choices sounds really refreshing