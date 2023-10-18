xdge transforms scattered company data into clear, actionable workflows by reasoning across your tools, threads, and docs. From research that runs itself to search that sees the full picture, xdge keeps teams aligned and work in motion. P.S. We rebranded and Ayraa is now xdge!
This is the 5th launch from xdge AI. View more
Ditch Meetings and effortlessly capture + rewind your day
Clips by xdge.ai
Launching today
Easily record and share clips to eliminate meetings. An AI note-taker can record, autonomously attend, and create speaker-tagged transcripts, summaries, action items, and coaching insights. Notes become part of a replayable collection of workplace knowledge.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Meetings•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
xdge AI
👋 Hey everyone, happy Friday!
I am Ganeev with xdge AI & I am very excited to announce the launch of Clips!
We would greatly appreciate your support by commenting and up-voting.
Ditch the Meetings and Effortlessly Capture & Rewind Your Day.
The universal problem:
1. People hate being stuck in meetings.
2. People also hate long Slack threads.
3. Search across threads & meetings is broken.
With Clips, we solve all of these issues.
What Clips Does:
First, Clips eliminates the need for live meetings. You capture your thoughts with a single click - whether it's audio, video, or screen-share -without any time limitations. Then, share the recorded clip with your coworkers via a secure perma-link - no apps or signups needed. Recipients can listen to or watch the clip at a convenient time in high definition at speeds of up to 2x, using picture-in-picture mode to multitask. They can read the summary or search & chat with the transcript.
As for meetings that can't be avoided, Clips syncs with your calendar and sends an AI notetaker to the meeting on your behalf to capture notes and key takeaways, ensuring you never miss out.
Finally, your thoughts and meeting notes are now stored alongside all other workplace knowledge. The result? You get a single, unified search & answer bar for your chat threads, meeting transcripts, recorded clips, and all other workspace apps!
With Clips, you can:
🎥 Record once, broadcast asynchronously, and skip the meeting.
🤖 Send an AI notetaker when you can't avoid a meeting.
📝 Receive auto-generated summaries and action items.
💬 Chat with transcripts enhanced by speaker detection.
🔎 Search for answers across clips & workspace apps.
Thank you for taking the time to support us on Product Hunt; it means the world to us!
P.S. Using Screen Capture to record audio between browser tabs (like Google Meet to Clips recorder) may cause Chrome to drop the audio due to a security issue. A quick fix is to use Tab Recording. We're also developing a lightweight desktop app to record system audio directly, offering cleaner sound with an easy start/stop button in the system tray.
P.P.S. Currently, our AI can label voices as Speaker 1, 2, and 3, but it cannot yet identify individuals. This feature will require an LLM pass for context-based name inference, which we plan to roll out in the next couple of weeks.
Muku.ai
@ganeev_walia Congrats on the launch, Ganeev. Clips is bold in trying to kill meetings, but aren’t async clips just shifting the burden? If everyone records instead of meets, the flood of videos and transcripts could become its own form of overload. How do you make sure Clips reduces noise instead of creating a new version of it?
xdge AI
@ganeev_walia @tonyabracadabra Hi Tony - thanks for your thoughts on the idea. We have been trialing Clips both internally & with some customers. While concern makes sense in theory, we are finding that the teams are using Clips in two ways:
1. First, every time we huddle or use Google Meet - we have a recording on without fail. So for these short "meetings", Clips ends up capturing everything everytime.
2. Second, we use Clips to get base line understanding out - so the "meetings" are focused on only what people disagree on or wish to discuss further. Imagine a guy who talks a lot and speaks very slowly - talking for 15-20mins about something you already know. Such issues just disappear as you can speed Clips up or skip ahead. Then you meet only on areas that feel best for live discourse.
Overall - we are so hooked that it is hard to imagine using pure chat and meetings anymore.
Would love to set you / your team up - to see how you guys feel? You can drop us a demo request at xdge.ai - and we can get you started with a trial!
Vinay
Congrats on the launch!🎉 This will be a great app, which can help me improve my work efficiency. I'm curious about how accurate can this ai record the contents of the meeting?