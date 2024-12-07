I was sick of scam calls, blocking them wasn't enough. So we built an AI to mess with them instead. Try for free today!
Launched on February 24th, 2025
Launched on January 1st, 2025
Let s be real - missing a call often means missing a golden opportunity. Whether it s a potential client, a friend with last-minute plans, or your doctor s office rescheduling, voicemail just doesn t cut it anymore.
But what if an AI could answer those calls in a natural male or female voice, summarize the conversation with actionable next steps, and send it to your WhatsApp or email instantly?
That s not the future - it s Automaticall, Our B2C pivot for less than price of 2 coffees, and it s live right now for only $9.99 per month (plus 1 month FREE with this link Start Now).
Automaticall is an essential tool for startups, offering ease of use, seamless integration, and cost savings without the need for human intervention. Scouting Angels is highly satisfied with its ability to acquire customers efficiently through Automaticall. Well done!
Deploying "Automaticall" adds a powerful feature to our product – travel planner "Meet The Road". Users can talk to their AI assistant with voice, planning their trips. Thus cooperation with "Automaticall" helps us both to be competitive and look impressive.
As a software agency based in Estonia, converting our website visitors into customers has always been a top priority. We started using Automaticall and immediately saw the difference in engagement and conversion rates. Unlike standard chatbots that often feel robotic, Automaticall delivers a refreshingly human-like voice experience over phone call, helping us build trust with prospects from the very first interaction. For anyone looking to supercharge their customer acquisition process with a cutting-edge yet user-friendly tool, Automaticall is an absolute game-changer.
Automaticall
WorkHub