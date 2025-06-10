Async Voice AI
Launching today
High-quality text-to-speech, designed for developers
Transform your applications with our premium voice AI technology. Our easy-to-use API delivers lifelike, expressive voices that capture human intonation, pronunciation, and emotional inflections with exceptional fidelity.
Hey PH community,
I'm Aishwarya, the product marketing manager for Async.ai. Today, I'd like to introduce Async API, our premium voice AI technology designed especially for developers.
What is Async AI?
Async is the advanced AI technology that has been silently powering Podcastle’s magic for years and is now stepping into the spotlight and becoming available to developers worldwide.
At Podcastle, we've spent years at the forefront of AI text-to-speech innovation, but we kept encountering the same frustration — existing solutions were either too complex, too expensive, or too limiting for the creative minds building tomorrow's applications.
That's why we built Async API with a developer-first philosophy from day one. Every decision, from our 3-second voice cloning to our straightforward pricing model, was made by asking: "What would make a developer's life easier?"
Async AI offers:
User-friendly API
Realistic, expressive voices that reflect human intonation and emotional nuances with remarkable accuracy.
Voice cloning in just 3 seconds.
Supports over 20 languages (coming soon!) and countless voice styles.
Developer-friendly prices.
Powered by our latest asyncFlow v1.0 model, we deliver premium voice quality at competitive prices. With advanced emotional inflexion, rhythm control, low latency responses, and reliable uptime, our technology seamlessly integrates from prototype to production-ready solutions.
Whether you're building interactive experiences, accessibility tools, or content at scale, our AI voices truly connect with your audience.
Check us out at async.ai today! To celebrate this launch, we are offering credits for $10 if you sign up today!
Thanks for all the love you've shown for Podcastle and Async
Read more:
From the CEO's Desk
Build Low‑Latency Voice Into Your App With Async
Flowmapp
Hey Product Hunt community 🏄♂️
I'm thrilled to introduce you to Async API—an incredible innovation from the brilliant team at Async.ai
As a product influencer, I can't emphasize enough how groundbreaking this voice AI technology is for developers. Imagine creating lifelike, expressive voices that convey the rich emotional nuances of human speech in just 3 seconds—it's nothing short of revolutionary!
With support for over 20 languages (coming soon!), this API is perfect for various industries, ensuring each voice maintains its unique character. And let’s not forget, powered by asyncFlow v1.0, it guarantees top-notch quality and hassle-free integration from prototype to deployment at the most competitive prices.
Get ready to build engaging and innovative experiences for your audience that are sure to captivate!
Happy building 👨💻👩💻
Podcastle
Hello Product Hunt community,
I'm Arto, CEO of Async.ai. Today marks a significant milestone for us as we unveil Async API—our state-of-the-art voice AI technology crafted for developers.
With our API, you can create lifelike, expressive voices that capture the emotional nuances of human speech in just 3 seconds.
After countless requests from developers wanting access to our technology, I’m proud to announce that we’re releasing our models one by one through Async APIs. Our first release delivers:
- Premium Voice Quality: The same broadcast-quality voice technology trusted by professional creators
- Ultra-Low Latency: Lightning-fast response times under 200ms
- Instant Voice Cloning: Create realistic voice clones from just 3 seconds of audio, capturing tone, pronunciation, and emotion with remarkable accuracy
- Built for Everyone: From indie developers to enterprise customers, our infrastructure scales seamlessly to support projects of any size
- Developer-First Pricing: Transparent, straightforward pricing with no hidden costs or complex tiers
Show us your love and support as we launch this milestone on Product Hunt!
Thanks you!