Fish Audio is the most expressive and emotionally rich text-to-speech model. It generates lifelike voices that capture emotion, rhythm, and nuance with remarkable realism. Fish Audio Voice Clone recreates a natural voice from just 10 seconds of audio—preserving accent, tone, and speaking habits. Proudly built by the open-source team behind So-VITS-SVC and Bert-VITS2, giving a soul to every voice.
Launching today
Fish Audio S1 is the most expressive and emotionally rich TTS model—creating lifelike voices that capture emotion, rhythm, and nuance. Clone any voice in 10 seconds, preserving accent, tone, and speaking habits with unmatched realism.
Free Options
Voice tech is getting sooo good.
Side note: I'd recommend establishing a passphrase with your family. ;)
Fish Audio
@rrhoover Thank you for the hunt, Ryan, means a lot coming from you. The world’s about to get a lot louder!!
@team That passphrase feature should be on our roadmap..
@rrhoover Thanks so much for the hunt! We are so excited to see how AI voice evolves with us!
Fish Audio
Hi friends! Helena here - CEO of Fish Audio.
We’re excited to launch Fish Audio S1, the most expressive and natural TTS model on the market.
6x cheaper than elevenlabs
20K active developers
5M ARR (real ARR)
Fish Audio is the first model that can clone the nuances of human speech, including accent, timbre, and speaking habits, all while being expressive, emotional, and emphatic (with just 10 seconds of audio).
With all the AI slop going over our heads, it’s more important than ever to be human-first. We are taking the lead by making sure AI voices can capture the tiniest nuances of all the diverse voices out there. Our voices can feel, empathize, and connect.
We are so thankful to the PH community for supporting us along the way. We are giving 50% OFF to all subscriptions. Just use the promo code attached to this launch. As always, we open-sourced our S1-mini model on Github and Huggingface. Join us in testing and shaping the future of human-centered AI voice!
We’re just getting started. We’d love to hear what you think about and build with it in the comments below!
🎧 Try S1 now → https://fish.audio/
💬 Come hang out in our Discord, we’re always around.
@hehe6z This is lit!