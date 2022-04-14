Albato Embedded is a white-label iPaaS that lets you embed 800+ integrations natively into your SaaS. It allows users to have a seamless experience connecting apps without leaving the platform or creating third-party accounts. Albato handles everything behind the scenes—from development and hosting to ongoing maintenance and support—so your team stays focused on your core product. You get faster time to market, improved user satisfaction, and higher retention, boosting your SaaS’s bottom line.
👋 Hey Product Hunters!
I'm Wenddy from Albato's marketing team. I'm thrilled to introduce you to Albato Embedded v2.
If you're a SaaS company looking to launch or scale your integration marketplace faster, cheaper, and more effectively to stay ahead of the competition—you’re in the right place.
At Albato, we already power over 800+ no-code integrations (including top-notch AI connectors) for users to create automation workflows in a snap. But with Albato Embedded, we take things to the next level! 💥
So, what is Albato Embedded?
Imagine allowing your users to create automations that connect your product with other apps directly inside your SaaS platform. That’s what Albato Embedded is all about.
Why should you and your team choose Albato Embedded? 🤔
🛠️ Full service. Focus on your core product while we handle all your integrations—from development and hosting to ongoing maintenance and support.
✨ White-label implementation. Promote a native, branded experience that keeps your users loyal to your platform.
🔧 Flexibility. Select the connectors you want to make available, with their respective triggers and actions, OR use our pre-built templates covering the most common use cases.
📈 Scalability. Launch custom app integrations in days, not months, accelerating your time to market by 5x and enabling rapid growth.
📊 Full visibility. Use our Admin Panel to monitor and manage active integrations across all your users in one dashboard. New Health Check, Insights, Users, Plans, and Notifications sections.
🔐 Security. Keep your business safe with a GDPR-compliant, SOC 2 Type 2 certified partner with a state-of-the-art integration infrastructure.
🧠 Reliability. Count on a platform trusted by Mobilo, Ecwid, Knack, Copilot AI, Duda, Bitrix24, and many other SaaS leaders.
🔗 Built-in connectivity. Make your SaaS stickier and expand your market share, increasing product adoption and unlocking upsell and upgrade opportunities.
💸 Proven results. Achieve a 90% reduction in dev costs for API integrations, a 70% decrease in churn, improved customer satisfaction, and increased MRR.
And it doesn't stop there! We're working hard to make our product even more powerful with cutting-edge AI capabilities. Here are some spoilers for upcoming Albato AI features:
🤖 Users will be able to create, configure, and add unlimited AI agents directly within workflows, giving them advanced control and greater flexibility over their automations.
⚙️ Albato Super Agent will automatically create and configure workflows based on user input, reducing manual setup.
We're also launching an Ambassador Program for SaaS companies.
As part of the program, you'll be able to plug Albato Embedded into your product—giving your users direct access to 800+ integrations, including leading AI tools—completely free.
In return, we’ll simply ask you to help spread the word about Albato Embedded.
If you’re interested, just email us at marketing@albato.com with the subject: "I want to be your Ambassador". We’ll send you all the details once the program goes live.
We're on a mission to continuously empower SaaS companies with the best technologies to simplify integrations, boost efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities.
We’d appreciate your support and are here to answer any questions!
Let’s revolutionize SaaS integrations, together 🙌
