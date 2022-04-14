• 1 review

We have been using the iFrame version of Albato Embedded at Calltouch to integrate apps needed by our users for a while now. The team is responsive and reliable and they quickly add new integrations and make changes to existing ones at our request. The communication is friendly, client-oriented. I think this solution can accelerate the growth of any SaaS business by helping gain new users and the loyalty of existing customers. Keep it up!