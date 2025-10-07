Launching today
Create high quality presentations using AI
Alai gives 4 options for each slide so that you can discover something that feels right. With Alai’s system of elements, making edits is easy without wasting time tweaking pixels.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Krishna, co-founder of Alai.
We started Alai because creating a great presentation still takes too long. Traditional tools require aligning boxes, adjusting spacing, matching colors and finding templates. Whereas most AI tools don't meet the bar for design and limit customization. We wanted something that actually understands your ideas and turns them into decks you’d be proud to present.
Here’s what you can expect from Alai:
1. Four strong options per slide: Each time you generate a slide, Alai gives you four distinct, high-quality options that look great and make sense. You start from quality, not cleanup.
2. Responsive canvas: Everything adjusts automatically as you add or move content. No pixel pushing or layout breaking.
3. Rich visual elements: Built specifically for presentations, not docs. The elements look premium and are very customizable.
4. Context-aware AI: Alai’s AI understands your entire deck, not just one textbox at a time. When you rewrite, split or merge slides, or generate visuals, everything stays relevant and consistent with your story.
And a lot more: There are so many other features we can't wait for you try out, including generating AI images, adding headers & footers, and switching between themes in just 1 click.
As first-time founders, it’s a dream come true to launch on Product Hunt. We’d love for you to check it out, share your feedback, and help us make Alai even better.
🎁 To celebrate this launch, everyone who leaves thoughtful comments gets 50% off for 2 months.
It's been an honor building Alai over the last 18 months and we are incredibly excited for you to try it out!
On one hand, it's wonderful how AI has made it so quick and easy to build things for anyone. Yet, this has also come with a rapid rise of AI-generated slop everywhere on the internet.
With Alai, we have focussed on making sure that you get both quality and ease. Getting this right is hard but it's essential. We have spent countless hours discussing every detail and trade-off. Here are a couple:
1) Building our own platform: After briefly exploring the idea of building on top of Google Slides/Powerpoint, we decided to take the longer and harder route of building our own platform. We realized that to deliver a truly great product with the right AI interface, we needed full control over the experience. That control is just not possible with the current constraints and incentives of existing platforms.
2) Keeping users in control: We have always believed that the best products will let humans and AI create together given complementary strengths. We didn’t want a product where the only way to create or iterate was through prompts. Our approach gives users full control, while still letting them leverage AI where it adds the most value.
Lastly, if you do choose to try Alai, we would love to hear from you and really do everything that we can to make you and your deck successful.
So excited to finally be launching Alai!
Alai was built to make presentation easier for everyone - from students to professionals. I’ve seen up close the challenges people face when making presentations: trying to find the right narrative, fighting with slide layouts, or simply staring at a blank canvas wondering how to start.
With Alai, our goal was different - we wanted a tool that helps you tell your story, not wrestle with formatting. We built it so that you can focus on your ideas, and let Alai handle how they take shape. Thinking back, this would have been a total lifesaver in college for me!
We’ve poured so much thought into making slide creation feel intuitive, beautiful, and actually enjoyable - something that helps you express ideas clearly instead of getting lost in formatting.
Feels amazing to finally share what we’ve been building!
We’ve built Alai to make presentations feel less like work and more like storytelling. It helps you start from clarity instead of a blank canvas.
If you’ve ever struggled to start a deck or make it feel right, Alai is built for you. It’s been an incredible journey creating something that truly helps people express their ideas with ease.
So thrilled to finally share Alai with everyone!
I’ve been part of the journey from a long time and It’s amazing seeing how far we've come.
What excites me most is how smooth and creative the experience feels now. You can go from a rough idea to a polished, well-designed deck in minutes. And still have full control to make it your own!
No more endless tweaking or struggling with layouts.
Can’t wait for you all to try it out and see how it changes the way you build presentations.
As a product designer, Alai has been a dream project — designing a design tool!
From Day 1, we've been clear on our goals and principles: Create a tool for non-designers to craft beautiful, persuasive presentations easily.
I started off my design career in a presentation design agency, and have designed dozens of decks since then.
Presentation design isn't as easy as it looks. It's not just about slapping in text and images on slides and calling it a day. It's about crafting a clear narrative, knowing how to pace the reveal of information and creating visuals that aid the understanding and synthesis of that information. Besides making everything look visually appealing, of course!
That's what Alai aims to help you do.
We've put in a lot of thought and effort into crafting a product experience that's empowering, intuitive and fluid. One that helps you get into the flow and aids you where you need.
That's all I'll say for now — please try it out and let us know if we've succeeded in our goals! 🤞🫡