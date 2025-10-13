Launching today
Write effortlessly with Markdown Editor. Notion-style slash commands, @ai calling out writing assistant instantly, distraction-free interface. Generate, polish text with ease. One Click to Convert to Slides, or Spark New Ideas on an FunBlocks AI Canvas.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Text Editors•Artificial Intelligence
CoLaunchly
Big congrats! The keyboard-first UX, slash commands, and @ai to refine selected text look spot on. One click to slides plus Canvas sparks a seamless flow from draft to deck. Love the no-signup start. Curious how you handle version history and collaboration?
@ai @alexcloudstar Thank you for your support! The current version focuses on a lightweight design and an excellent AI interaction experience. We have not yet deeply designed the version history and collaboration features, but these will be enhanced in future releases.
Tool Finder - Find Productivity Tools
Good luck with the launch.
@francescod_ales Thanks for your support!
Awesome to see! I still prefer the singular hybrid view like early notion did. Similar to Typora. But thats just me. Markdown + AI is never the less really cool!
Thanks for the support, @sentry_co! Yes, everyone has their preferences, and it's best when there are different products to meet those needs!