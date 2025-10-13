Launching today
AI-Powered Markdown/Text Editor

Experience the joy and speed of pure text, with AI copilot

Write effortlessly with Markdown Editor. Notion-style slash commands, @ai calling out writing assistant instantly, distraction-free interface. Generate, polish text with ease. One Click to Convert to Slides, or Spark New Ideas on an FunBlocks AI Canvas.
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 We're thrilled to launch FunBlocks AI Markdown Editor, a tool we built to bring the best of Markdown's simplicity, AI's power, and Notion's convenience into one seamless writing experience. ✅ Why We Built This Markdown Editor? In today's fast-paced world, efficient and focused writing is more important than ever. We found that existing tools often forced a trade-off: powerful AI assistants lacked intuitive editing interfaces, while versatile editors often missed deep AI integration or were too clunky. We believe that writing is a fundamental tool for improving thinking, and AI can enhance, but not replace, our cognitive processes. Our goal was to create a "keyboard-first" environment where writers could enter a flow state, focusing purely on content creation, while simultaneously leveraging AI to generate, polish, and expand their ideas with unprecedented ease. We also recognized Markdown's natural synergy with large language models, making it the ideal format for an AI-assisted writing tool. ✅ What You Can Do with FunBlocks AI Markdown Editor? FunBlocks AI Markdown Editor is designed for everyone, from students and professionals to writers and developers. Here’s what you can achieve: * Write with Unparalleled Efficiency: * Distraction-Free Interface: A clean canvas lets you focus solely on your words, capturing fleeting thoughts instantly. * Notion-Style Slash Commands: Access AI assistance, formatting, tables, math expressions, and diagrams without lifting your fingers from the keyboard. Work like a pro, even if you're new to Markdown! * Supercharge Your Content with AI: * Powerful AI Writing Assistant: Generate complete articles from topics, or select any text to polish, modify, expand, or rewrite. AI helps you express ideas clearly and concisely. * Critical Analysis for Deeper Thinking: Have AI analyze your writing to find gaps in arguments or suggest improvements, enhancing your thinking abilities. * Flexible Iterative Optimization: Unlike chat-based AI, you can select any part of your text for AI optimization or edit directly yourself, combining AI assistance with manual precision. * Comprehensive Support for All Your Needs: * Academic & Professional Writing Made Simple: Full support for tables, LaTeX/KaTeX mathematical expressions, Mermaid diagrams, and code blocks with syntax highlighting. Perfect for academic papers, technical documentation, and professional reports. * Real-time Preview & Export: See your document come to life as you type and easily export to PDF, images, or local files. * Seamless Integration: Save to FunBlocks Workspace, or integrate with FunBlocks AIFlow and Slides for a unified knowledge workflow. * Start Instantly, No Strings Attached: * No Registration Required: Write and export immediately without needing to create an account. Login for free AI credits and cloud saving. We've poured our passion into making FunBlocks AI Markdown Editor a tool that truly empowers writers. We invite you to try it out and experience the difference! We're here to answer any questions and would love to hear your feedback.
Alex Cloudstar

Big congrats! The keyboard-first UX, slash commands, and @ai to refine selected text look spot on. One click to slides plus Canvas sparks a seamless flow from draft to deck. Love the no-signup start. Curious how you handle version history and collaboration?

Wood Peng
Maker

@ai  @alexcloudstar Thank you for your support! The current version focuses on a lightweight design and an excellent AI interaction experience. We have not yet deeply designed the version history and collaboration features, but these will be enhanced in future releases.

Francesco D'Alessio

Good luck with the launch.

Wood Peng
Maker

@francescod_ales Thanks for your support!

André J

Awesome to see! I still prefer the singular hybrid view like early notion did. Similar to Typora. But thats just me. Markdown + AI is never the less really cool!

Wood Peng
Maker

Thanks for the support, @sentry_co! Yes, everyone has their preferences, and it's best when there are different products to meet those needs!

