Launching today
Capalyze
ChatGPT for datavores: scrape → ask → visualize
39 followers
ChatGPT for datavores: scrape → ask → visualize
39 followers
Scrape real data from websites in real-time into Univers (our spreadsheet engine with 27.5k stars on GitHub!). Ask questions, visualize with interactive tables & charts, and then slice, dice, and export — all in one place.
Free Options
Launch tags:Spreadsheets•Artificial Intelligence•Data Visualization
Launch Team
Capalyze
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I'm Leon, founder of Capalyze. I’ve been working on spreadsheets for over 10 years, having built Luckysheet and Univer, two significant spreadsheet initiatives with collectively over 27.5k stars on GitHub.
❓Why Capalyze?
LLMs make it much easier to use spreadsheets. Users can ask questions in plain language, and Capalyze generates answers, visual explanations with charts, downloadable reports, and points to source data for transparency, eliminating the need for formulas or obscure menus.
🦄 How does it work?
Our spreadsheet agent orchestration system decomposes your question into subtasks and routes them in parallel to expert agents. These agents can scrape (using our proprietary scraper), analyze data, analyze sentiment, enrich data, and visualize information.
We deliver spreadsheet and chart data through our Univer Sheet and Chart SDKs, giving you powerful spreadsheet data processing capabilities that no other LLM offers.
👩💻 Who is it for?
🧮 Datavores who need real data and can’t afford hallucinations!
🏹 Product Hunters who analyze popular and competitive products
(2025 Top 500 Product Hunt Report: Capalyze vs. ChatGPT)
📈 Marketers who analyze Instagram or TikTok comments to improve campaigns
🛒 E-commerce sellers who pull Amazon competitor data to optimize product listings
🎓 Students who run sentiment or co-word analysis on news or comments for research
…and many more.
Personally, I use it daily to analyze replies under Musk & Altman’s posts on X—some wild insights in there!
🎉To celebrate our very first launch on Product Hunt, we’ve prepared a 14-day Premium pass for you!
Redeem code: CapalyzePH1
👉Capalyze — try it now or ping me for a live demo at 📧 leon@capalyze.ai
VidAU
LuckySheet has always been an open-source SDK I follow closely. Now that it’s productized, what are the differences from the open-source version?
Capalyze
@janette_szeto Thanks for the attention. LuckySheet will always remain free and open-source. Univer is the productized version of LuckySheet, with the following differences:
Rendering and formula performance improved by 10×
Higher stability, suitable for production deployment
Supports collaborative editing, conflict handling, and version history
Enables server-side computation
Univer MCP makes it more AI-native
Also: @VidAU is impressive, I’ve been following it as well.
This is great! It's a closed-loop end-to-end analysis.
Congratulations on the launch.
灵感盒子
Thank you for the kind words. During our research, we found that after collecting data, users often need to perform data processing, analysis, and visualization. However, our research showed that no existing product adequately meets this need. Combined with our team's expertise in open-source spreadsheets, this led to the creation of Capalyze.