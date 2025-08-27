Launching today
A unified, private and safe chat to access latest AI models
A unified, private and safe chat to access latest AI models
A unified, private & safer chat interface to access the latest AI models without losing memory and context. Includes image generation, social searching (X, Reddit, Google, YouTube) and agents marketplace with 100s of agents.
Hey PH fam 👋
Today I’m excited to introduce AgentSea
A little backstory: I first came across AgentSea when Sahil shared it with me on twitter. I started testing it out and quickly realized it’s more than just another AI chat. You get access to the latest models, 100s of community-built agents, and even tools like reddit/twitter/youtube search and image generation. All from a single chat interface but what stood out to me most is Secure Mode.
Here’s why it matters: When you chat with most closed-source models, your data might get stored, get used for training or risk exposure in ways you didn’t intend!
That might be fine for casual chats, but if you’re handling personal, professional, or regulated topics, it’s a huge concern.
With Secure Mode, all chats run either on open-source models or models hosted on AgentSea’s own servers - so you can chat with AI without privacy concerns.
The AgentSea team will be hanging out here all day to answer questions and hear feedback. Excited to see what you all think 🙌
Thank you for hunting us!
thanks for hunting us and for all your support!
@5harath It is great to offer a secure AI chat option to users of LLM services. But, how do you guarantee the data security?
Is it GDPR, HIPPA, SOC2 compliant?
US court judge has given a clear mandate to not delete the chat data of users to a major AI org, how do you by pass that?
Also do you allow users to choose the geo location of where their data is stored?
Hey Product Hunt community,
Managing multiple AI subscriptions is a nightmare. Every time you switch between ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or any open‑source model, you lose conversation context and have to start from scratch on a new platform. On top of that, you end up paying for several providers, even for the ones you rarely use.
Introducing AgentSea.com – a unified interface that lets you chat with all the latest models without losing memory or context. You can even switch models with every message.
Key features
All AI Models: Dozens of open‑ and closed‑source models in one place
Secure mode: share private or sensitive information confidently, your data never enters training pipelines
Marketplace: 1,000+ community‑built agents to solve any problem you have
All of this for just $15 per month.
PS: For the Product Hunt community we’re offering 1 month free, just use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT when you sign up.
We’d love for you to try it and share your feedback! 🙏🏻
PopHop
wow thats looks great super excited to try it out
congrats team:)
Thanks a lot! would love your feedback