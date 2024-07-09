Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Zixflow
See Zixflow’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Zixflow Marketing
Zixflow Marketing

Zixflow Marketing

Automate WhatsApp, SMS & email

Free Options
The Future of AI-Driven Marketing Automation 🌟 Deliver outstanding experiences through WhatsApp, Email, and SMS with scalable, personalized automation.
Launched in
Messaging
Marketing automation
 by
Zixflow
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
About this launch
ZixflowSeamlessly manage, engage, and retain customers, through AI
22reviews
1.3K
followers
Zixflow Marketing by
Zixflow
was hunted by
Prem Saini
in Messaging, Marketing automation. Made by
Prem Saini
,
Sajin S
and
Anjali N
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Zixflow
is rated 5/5 by 22 users. It first launched on November 28th, 2023.
Upvotes
70
Vote chart
Comments
30
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-