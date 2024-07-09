Launches
This is the latest launch from Zixflow
See Zixflow’s previous launch →
Zixflow Marketing
Zixflow Marketing
Automate WhatsApp, SMS & email
The Future of AI-Driven Marketing Automation 🌟 Deliver outstanding experiences through WhatsApp, Email, and SMS with scalable, personalized automation.
Messaging
Marketing automation
Zixflow
About this launch
Zixflow
Seamlessly manage, engage, and retain customers, through AI
Zixflow Marketing by
Zixflow
was hunted by
Prem Saini
Messaging
Marketing automation
Prem Saini
Sajin S
Anjali N
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Zixflow
5/5 ★
by 22 users. It first launched on November 28th, 2023.
