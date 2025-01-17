Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Zight Smart Actions
Zight Smart Actions
Turn videos into step-by-step guides
Visit
Upvote 117
Transform productivity by turning videos into AI-powered transcriptions, SOPs, bug reports, and more. With one-click sharing, smart categorization, and editing, it streamlines workflows. Try it free until 3/31/25 and experience the difference!
Payment Required
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video
Free until March 31st
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Zight Smart Actions
Turn Videos into Step-by-Step Guides
Follow
117
Points
8
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Zight Smart Actions by
Zight Smart Actions
was hunted by
Joe Martin
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Seraphin Hochart
,
Scott Smith
,
Shelby Sorenson
and
Saundra Krienke
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
Zight Smart Actions
is not rated yet. This is Zight Smart Actions's first launch.