Zeta
Zeta
Zed's open source edit prediction model
Zed now predicts your next edit with Zeta. Zeta is derived from Qwen2.5-Coder-7B, and is fully open source, including an
open dataset
Open Source
Text Editors
Developer Tools
Zeta by
Zed
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Nathan Sobo
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
Zed
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on April 18th, 2023.