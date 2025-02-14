Subscribe
This is a launch from Zed
See 2 previous launches
Zeta
Zed's open source edit prediction model

Zed now predicts your next edit with Zeta. Zeta is derived from Qwen2.5-Coder-7B, and is fully open source, including an open dataset.
Open Source, Text Editors, Developer Tools

Code at the speed of thought
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Text Editors, Developer Tools. Made by
Nathan Sobo
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
Zed is rated 4.8/5 by 24 users. It first launched on April 18th, 2023.