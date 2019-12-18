Zenkit Wiki View

Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 We’re excited to announce the release of our Wiki View! This new view is a knowledge sharing and content management platform that can enhance collaboration and connect you to a ton of valuable data. We wanted our users to be able to work with their content in multiple ways, so, on top of a Kanban board, calendar, mind-map, list, spreadsheet-like table, and hierarchy view, this update will allow you to use Zenkit to publish wiki sites with your existing data. Zenkit’s wiki view enables you to: ✨Organize and manage data in an entirely new way 👨👩👧👦Easily co-create and co-edit content with wiki members 🖇️Connect to and embed any items, files, or collections you have access to 🔍Navigate the wiki according to your preference with different field types 🎨Customize the landing page to suit your needs 📸Embed media from around the web So, if you’ve ever wanted to create, collaborate, and curate content all in one place, then Zenkit’s wiki view is for you! If you’d like to give it a try, you can sign up for a free Zenkit account today 👍If you’ve been with us for a while, tell us what you think! We’re excited to see what you’ll build and share with our wiki view! P.S. I'm doing a Product Hunt AMA this week! If you have any other questions you'd like to ask, send them here: https://www.producthunt.com/make...
Hey there, can we use all field types? Or are there restrictions?
@jlu Great question, Jessica! The wiki is just a normal collection, so you can use all the same fields you normally would. Only one text field is used for the wiki article text (you can select which field in the view settings), and you can optionally show other fields like labels, members, and files, or meta fields like created by, created at, etc :)
Love zenkit, replaced google doc and our CRM. Very friendly support
We have been working with zenkit for 6 months already. Positive only feedbacks from everyone. At first was hard to readjust, but now it really made work smooth.
We use Zenkit for task management in our office. Very simple, clear and with great features. Try it yourself. It's worth it!
