Zenkit Subtasks

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Martin Welker
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 We’re excited to announce the release of our game-changing subitem field, hierarchy view, and even more powerful filters! We wanted to tackle the issue of overcrowded Kanban boards. Everyone who uses one knows this struggle, yet no one has come up with a solution. By accident, while working on our new subtask features, we found the solution to the problem: hierarchical filters. Our new features introduce a hierarchical structure that will allow you to add form to a busy Kanban board. They offer an intuitive way to quickly find related tasks or gain an overview of key tasks. This will allow you to understand your tasks better and find bottlenecks swiftly. Here’s what to expect: Subitem field: Add subtasks with due dates, assigned users, and more Hierarchy view: Intuitively add structure to your projects Mind map update: Finally, fully integrate your mind map with your tasks Subtask filter view: Find tasks related to one task in seconds Hierarchical range filter: See only top-level tasks at a glance Recursive formulas: Aggregate the value of subtasks Automatically mark all subtasks as done by marking parent task as done We truly believe that these features will revolutionize the way you work in Zenkit, helping you to intuitively structure your projects like never before. If you’d like to give it a try, you can sign up for a free Zenkit account today 👍 If you’ve been with us for a while, tell us what you think! We’re excited to see how our new features change the way you work.
Upvote (3)Share
I use Zenkit to run my personal and professional life. So simple and beautiful, yet still customisable and powerful. Love it.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@regan_ireland Thank you so much, Regan! We're so glad you love using Zenkit 🎉 Have you tried the new hierarchy & subitems yet?
UpvoteShare