Zenkit 3.0 is a new way for users to share their work online with published and embedded collections, a documented API, new integrations, brand new mobile apps, and more.
Awesome Design and a powerfull tool for your business.
It needs a bit of time to get to know all possibilities and features in Zenkit.
I love Zenkit. At first sight, it looks like an easy to use tool but if you have worked with it for a while it's getting better every minute. It got so many features and possibilities for your business.Jessica Ludwig has used this product for one year.
Martin WelkerMaker@martinwelker · CEO of Zenkit
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 We’re so excited to announce the release of Zenkit 3.0. Over the years we’ve worked hard to make Zenkit the most flexible, easy to use tool any team could ask for. This update marks another step in that direction. Here’s some of what we’ve included in this release: 🎉 Published collections: make any Zenkit collection public on its own webpage ✨ Embeddable collections: visitors can interact with collections on any website 🎨 A redesign based on the new Zenkit design framework 🤓 A publicly documented API 📱 Multitasking support for iPad 👨👩👧👦 MS Teams integration 📅 iCalendar subscriptions to sync with any calendar app We’re most excited about the new published collections - you can use them to easily share project updates with clients via a link, publish a roadmap online, or embed calendars to publicize events. They’re also optimized for search so anyone can find your collections in seconds (and you can add meta descriptions!). If you’d like to give it a try, you can sign up for a free Zenkit account today 👍 If you’ve been with us for a while, tell us what you think! We’re excited to see what you’ll build and share with Zenkit 3.0
Lulu@lulu_93
The published collections feature sounds really cool but I have a few privacy concerns... Can there be an option to require a password?
Siobhan O'RorkeMaker@siororke · Marketing @ Zenkit
@lulu_93 Great question Lulu! We don't have that option for published collections yet - once they're published, anyone will be able to find them. We're considering adding a password option in the future, but the best thing to do for now is encourage the people you're sharing with to sign up for Zenkit 😉
