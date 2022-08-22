Products
Home
→
Product
→
Zeda.io
Ranked #2 for today
Zeda.io
Super app to empower your Product teams
Upvote 246
75% off for 12 months
•
Free Options
The Super app for product teams to plan and build great products. Collect feedback, define goals and initiatives, plan your roadmap, and write clearly-defined specs for your dev and design teams to execute. Empower your product team with Zeda.io!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
+2 by
Zeda.io
About this launch
Zeda.io
Super app for Product teams
26
reviews
294
followers
Follow for updates
Zeda.io by
Zeda.io
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Prashant Mahajan
,
vaibhav devpura
,
Jacob
and
parasu kannan
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Zeda.io
is rated
5/5 ★
by 26 users. This is Zeda.io's first launch.
Upvotes
246
Comments
73
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#8
