Lindsay Amos
Director of Communications, Y Combinator
Hello, hello! Lindsay here from YC — representing a small part of the team that launched the YC Directory and new directory sections that highlight Black, Latinx, and women founders in the YC community. The directory makes it simple to filter 2,000+ YC companies by batch, industry, status, region, and company size. We hope this tool helps job seekers find their next role, and investors + partners find and contact companies that they want to work with. The three new directory sections highlight Black, Latinx, and women founders, and we share new data, including the combined valuation and total amount raised. We hope these pages becomes a resource for investors and customers — and for prospective founders who are looking for inspiring leaders, here is a way to discover successful founders who may have had experiences that reflect your own. Happy to answer any questions!
