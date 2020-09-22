  1. Home
Discover YC companies by batch, industry, region, and company size, as well as Black, Latinx, and women founders.
The YC DirectoryWe recently launched the YC Directory. The directory lists 2,000+ publicly launched YC companies and makes it simple to filter by batch, industry, status, region, and company size. Potential investors and partners can use the directory to easily find and contact the companies with whom they'd like t
Lindsay Amos
Maker
Director of Communications, Y Combinator
Hello, hello! Lindsay here from YC — representing a small part of the team that launched the YC Directory and new directory sections that highlight Black, Latinx, and women founders in the YC community. The directory makes it simple to filter 2,000+ YC companies by batch, industry, status, region, and company size. We hope this tool helps job seekers find their next role, and investors + partners find and contact companies that they want to work with. The three new directory sections highlight Black, Latinx, and women founders, and we share new data, including the combined valuation and total amount raised. We hope these pages becomes a resource for investors and customers — and for prospective founders who are looking for inspiring leaders, here is a way to discover successful founders who may have had experiences that reflect your own. Happy to answer any questions!
