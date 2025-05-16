Launches
Windsurf Wave 9
This is a launch from Windsurf
See 1 previous launch
Windsurf Wave 9
Our frontier models built for engineering, not just code
Visit
Upvote 76
Introducing our new family of models: SWE-1, SWE-1-lite, and SWE-1-mini. Based on internal evals, it has performance nearing that of frontier models from the foundation labs.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Software Engineering
Meet the team
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Windsurf
The first agentic IDE. Tomorrow's editor, today.
4.88 out of 5.0
Follow
76
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Windsurf Wave 9 by
Windsurf
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Software Engineering
. Made by
Varun Mohan
and
Douglas Chen
. Featured on May 17th, 2025.
Windsurf
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 43 users. It first launched on November 14th, 2024.