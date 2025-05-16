This is a launch from Windsurf See 1 previous launch

Windsurf Wave 9 Our frontier models built for engineering, not just code

Introducing our new family of models: SWE-1, SWE-1-lite, and SWE-1-mini. Based on internal evals, it has performance nearing that of frontier models from the foundation labs.

Software Engineering

