Home
→
Product
→
Whimsical AI for Mind Maps
Ranked #7 for today
Whimsical AI for Mind Maps
Level up your Mind Maps with AI-powered suggestions
Whimsical Mind Maps now offer AI-generated suggestions: * Fresh ideas with a single click * No more mental blocks during brainstorming * Get informed faster than ever before
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Whimsical AI for Mind Maps
About this launch
Whimsical AI for Mind Maps
Level up your Mind Maps with AI-powered suggestions
Whimsical AI for Mind Maps by
Whimsical AI for Mind Maps
was hunted by
Kaspars Dancis
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kaspars Dancis
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Whimsical AI for Mind Maps
is not rated yet. This is Whimsical AI for Mind Maps's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#49
