Launching today
The Ambient Daily Briefing connects to your calendar and scours trusted sources to prep you for every meeting. Fundraising mode builds detailed investor dossiers. Delivered daily to your inbox—no new tool to learn. Built for Founders; activates in minutes.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Calendar•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Ambient Daily Briefing
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Lawrence, co-founder/CEO of Ambient. We built the Ambient Daily Briefing for founders and operators who are back-to-back and still expected to show up razor-sharp for every meeting—especially investor calls.
What it is: a presidential-style, AI-powered briefing that shows up in your inbox every morning to help you crush the day 💪. No new tool to learn, no tabs to juggle—just open your 7AM briefing email and you’re ready.
Why it’s different:
Set up in minutes. Connect Google Calendar or Outlook and you’ll get your first briefing within minutes.
Multiple data sources. Our briefing agent scours LinkedIn, Perplexity, Web search, your meetings data, and more to give you context that actually moves the conversation forward.
Founder-tuned. Our system prompts are written from a founder’s perspective—fundraising, hiring, board, pipeline, priorities.
Deep-dive dossiers. Every calendar event has a one-click dossier: attendees, org backgrounds, talking points, overlaps, open questions, and next-step suggestions.
Investor meetings mode. For VC conversations we go deep on fund + partner background, conversation starters, notable investments, theses, red flags, and areas of alignment—so you open strong and make it to the next meeting.
Ultra-secure AI note taker. Ambient’s secure note taker will feed context into your Daily Briefing, surfacing decisions to be made, blockers, and more.
Plays nicely with your stack. Works with Google Calendar & Outlook; pulls meeting context from Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet.
Delivered where you already live—your inbox. That’s the whole point: better prep with zero workflow change.
🎁 Free trial is live—connect your calendar and see your first briefing today. We are offering 15 days free for PH.
We’d love your feedback:
What context would make tomorrow morning’s briefing perfect for you?
Any must-have sources we should add next?
Thanks for checking us out—excited to hear what you think and iterate fast with this community.
— Brandon, Taylor, Lawrence (team Ambient) 🚀
Agnes AI
It looks like Ambient would not only be useful for founders but also for investors! Great product to give warm up before meetings!
Ambient Daily Briefing
@cruise_chen Thanks Cruise. A couple of our investors are testing it for LP calls. They are also using it for briefing docs for the startups they meet. Our sales briefings are also pretty good, as are our iternal meeting dossiers (pulling from our notetaker). Over time you will see us start to build more specific treatments for various call types.
Ambient Daily Briefing
👋 Hey PH — Brandon here, CTO at Ambient.
When we started building the Daily Briefing, the challenge was clear:
A few engineering choices we made that I’d love feedback on:
Data fusion → Instead of just hitting one model with one prompt, we built an agentic pipeline that stages retrieval from multiple APIs (calendar, LinkedIn, Perplexity, etc.), makes key decisions, filters for relevancy, normalizes, fact-checks, and compress into a one-page format.
Time sensitivity → We built a scheduling/orchestration system that generates your briefing just in time (e.g. 7AM local), so it can pull the freshest data without lagging your inbox.
Security first → Everything runs in a secure SOC-2 friendly architecture; we treat leadership data as crown jewels.
Founder-tuned prompting → Instead of generic assistant behavior, our system prompt is written from a founder/CoS perspective (fundraising, hiring, board prep, pipeline). That’s a surprisingly non-trivial engineering constraint — we’re constantly tuning so tone matches use case.
What I’m curious about:
If you’re also building AI products, how are you handling multi-source retrieval + hallucination risk?
Do you think daily “briefing as a format” is sticky enough, or should we lean harder into real-time workflows (meeting prep, follow-up)?
Any other technical pitfalls you’ve run into building products meant to be read every single morning?
Would love to jam with other makers on how you’re tackling similar challenges.
— Brandon, CTO @ Ambient