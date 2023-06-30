Products
This is the latest launch from Whimsical
See Whimsical’s 7 previous launches
Ranked #5 for today

Whimsical AI

Translate ideas into flowcharts in seconds

Make your workflow faster with Whimsical AI: Text-to-flowchart | Create user flows in seconds | Share process flows with your team | Remove mental blocks and find solutions
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Whimsical
About this launch
Whimsical
WhimsicalCommunicate visually at the speed of thought
177reviews
872
followers
Whimsical AI by
Whimsical
was hunted by
Kaspars Dancis
in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kaspars Dancis
and
Daniel Compton
. Featured on July 6th, 2023.
Whimsical
is rated 4.8/5 by 166 users. It first launched on February 15th, 2018.
Upvotes
209
Comments
21
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#27