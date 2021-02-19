  1. Home
Send WhatsApp messages from HubSpot workflows

Productivity
Messaging
Sales
With WhatsApp Actions, it is now possible to send messages to your contacts on WhatsApp right from your Hubspot workflows.
1 Review5.0/5
Mayur Morè
Maker
Building Conversational Interfaces
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I am excited to launch WhatsApp Actions for HubSpot, an integration that helps you show send WhatsApp messages to your contacts from your workflows. Currently, businesses have to hire a developer to write an integration to automate this process. Not anymore! We hope this product helps you get even more out of HubSpot. We’d love to hear your feedback and are happy to answer any questions you have 🙌 https://hubspot.bot.space
Baptiste NicolasFounder - SaaS for eCom
Nice! I have never thought of integrating WhatsApp to my touchpoints with customers, but why not after all! It might be a bit "intrusive" sometimes, so we might be careful with this channel. Great work!!
